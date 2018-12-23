Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WASH) is expected to pay $0.47 on Jan 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:WASH) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.47 dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc’s current price of $48.28 translates into 0.97% yield. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Dec 20, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 121,571 shares traded or 260.47% up from the average. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 10.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C, EST. 87C; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP INC – THE DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A FOUR CENT PER SHARE INCREASE OVER MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WASH); 20/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 43C-SHR FROM 39C, EST 39C; 08/03/2018 – Washington Trust at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 2; 23/03/2018 – Washington Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C

Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares (NYSE:AZRE) had a decrease of 36.3% in short interest. AZRE’s SI was 18,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 36.3% from 29,200 shares previously. With 20,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares (NYSE:AZRE)’s short sellers to cover AZRE’s short positions. The SI to Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares’s float is 0.15%. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 11,171 shares traded. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has declined 25.75% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AZRE News: 22/05/2018 – AZURE POWER – WILL SIGN A 25 YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH MAHAGENCO AT A TARIFF OF INR 3.07 PER KWH; 31/05/2018 – AZURE POWER – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY 200 MWS OF AZURE POWER’S SOLAR ROOFTOP PROJECTS ACROSS INDIA; 21/03/2018 Azure Power Wins 130 MWs of Solar Power Projects; 31/05/2018 – Azure Roof Power Announces US$ 135 Million Financing; 17/05/2018 – AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE DEVELOPED BY AZURE POWER OUTSIDE A SOLAR PARK AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMISSIONED IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – AZURE POWER – PROJECT AUCTIONED BY SOLAR ENERGY CORPORATION OF INDIA, CO WILL SUPPLY POWER TO SECI FOR NEXT 25 YEARS AT TARIFF OF INR 4.92 PER KWH; 17/04/2018 – Azure Power Commissions 40 MW Project in Uttar Pradesh; 22/05/2018 – Azure Power Marks New Milestone with the Crossing of 2 Gigawatt Solar Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – Azure Power Wins 200 MW Solar Power Project in Gujarat; 31/05/2018 – Azure Power Global: Proceeds Will Be Used to Finance 200 MWs of Azure Power’s Solar Rooftop Projects Across India

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 8 investors sold Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 9.94 million shares or 1.08% more from 9.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 2,300 shares. 215 were accumulated by Us Bank De. Citigroup has 0% invested in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 5,954 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 44,482 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability reported 7,936 shares stake. Qs Ltd Liability reported 7,273 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Philadelphia Tru Co reported 39,398 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 27,298 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 724,408 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 4,418 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Washington Tru Com reported 2.51% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 7 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 24,552 shares.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Washington Trust Company that offers various banking and financial services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $834.98 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing checking, noninterest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and retirement deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as debit card, ATM, telephone banking, Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $674,172 activity. Shares for $473,440 were sold by TREANOR JOHN F. The insider HOXSIE KATHERINE W sold $88,527. Hagerty James M had sold 1,000 shares worth $60,275. Shares for $51,930 were sold by RANDALL H DOUGLAS III on Tuesday, November 6.

More notable recent Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces 4 Cent Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rio de Janeiro governor arrested in “car wash” graft probe – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Brazil prosecutors charge 42 people in alleged Petrobras bribery scheme – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Valmet to supply a new brown stock washing and screening line to Sappi Saiccor mill in South Africa – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Riverview Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.