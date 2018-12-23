Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 2.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 16,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 611,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.30 million, down from 628,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 844,896 shares traded or 108.09% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 1.90% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 75.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,220 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $291,000, down from 13,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 4.58M shares traded or 118.45% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 insider sales for $2.31 million activity. 1,500 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares with value of $80,100 were sold by STILLWELL KENNETH. $18,795 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares were sold by WEBER LARRY. Trefler Leon also sold $200,184 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on Tuesday, September 4. PYLE MICHAEL R also sold $316,450 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares. JONES RICHARD H sold $576,000 worth of stock or 9,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Pegasystems had 20 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on Wednesday, October 28 with “Hold” rating. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6700 target in Tuesday, June 6 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, December 21 by Wedbush. On Thursday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Tuesday, March 7. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65.0 target in Tuesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, January 26. Wedbush maintained Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Mitsubishi UFJ. On Friday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Hold”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,005 shares to 52,650 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) CEO Alan Trefler on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pegasystems Earns Best in Biz Award for Second Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Ovum Names Pegasystems a Leader in Robotic Process Automation Platforms – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pegasystems: Rediscovering Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pegasystems Appoints Steven Gross Vice President of North America Sales – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 13, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.51 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.69, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PEGA shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 31.79 million shares or 5.02% more from 30.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard holds 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 3.40 million shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,101 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 75,903 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 16,516 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 39,894 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 379,709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 2,905 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 14,853 shares. 9,536 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 869,865 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 172,367 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. Pnc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 4,284 shares. 11,589 are owned by Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.11 per share. PEGA’s profit will be $13.38 million for 64.90 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -230.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 25.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.85 per share. WM’s profit will be $456.19M for 20.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman bullish on waste stocks – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Garbage Pays Well – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Waste Management (WM) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management Is Too Expensive For Me – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Double Upgrades Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Says Stock Is ‘Least Expensive’ Route To Sector Exposure – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Waste Management Inc. had 49 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85.0 target in Friday, October 13 report. Goldman Sachs initiated Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, November 1 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 16 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line” on Thursday, October 29. On Thursday, October 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, April 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse maintained Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, February 20 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, October 31.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.07 million activity. 376 shares valued at $31,447 were sold by POPE JOHN C on Monday, July 16. On Monday, July 16 the insider GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,787. The insider Harris Jeff M sold 24,500 shares worth $2.21M. 376 shares valued at $31,077 were sold by CLARK FRANK M on Monday, July 16.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $391.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (QLD) by 23,000 shares to 33,900 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (SSO) by 18,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).