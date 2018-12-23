Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 37.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc acquired 18,840 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 36.33%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 68,840 shares with $11.26M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $8.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 2.38 million shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) stake by 312.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 1,886 shares as Graham Hldgs Co (GHC)’s stock rose 17.70%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 2,490 shares with $1.44 million value, up from 604 last quarter. Graham Hldgs Co now has $3.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $629.89. About 60,620 shares traded or 152.26% up from the average. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 14.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 24/05/2018 – Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President; 07/03/2018 – GRAHAM:HLC BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED TO APPROVE KAPLAN UNIV. DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Television Broadcasting Revenue $108.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Among 9 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. United Rentals had 10 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy” on Friday, July 13. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $158 target in Wednesday, September 5 report. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of URI in report on Friday, October 19 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, September 18. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31. As per Friday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) stake by 94,645 shares to 404,760 valued at $19.67M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) stake by 160,464 shares and now owns 45,136 shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold URI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 67.28 million shares or 2.31% less from 68.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Etrade Cap Ltd Llc reported 10,154 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.16% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 4,800 shares. First Personal Finance holds 164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 202,088 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 154,195 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 1.55% or 72,670 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking owns 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 5,420 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Liability (Wy) invested 0.31% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Td Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 27,335 shares. New York-based Qs Investors Lc has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gideon Capital holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,116 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 7,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,312 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,949 shares.

