Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 78.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 8,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26 million, up from 10,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77M shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp Com (WAT) by 4.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 4,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,931 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.29M, down from 98,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.56. About 1.13 million shares traded or 77.98% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has declined 3.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 5.18% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.51 per share. WAT’s profit will be $199.97M for 16.72 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.24 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $762,480 was made by Rae Elizabeth B on Monday, August 27. SALICE THOMAS P had sold 3,500 shares worth $672,000. Another trade for 1,131 shares valued at $214,358 was made by Harrington Michael C on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 21,028 shares valued at $4.00M was made by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, December 10.

