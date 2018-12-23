Waters Parkerson & Company increased Devon Energy Corp (DVN) stake by 14.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company acquired 19,610 shares as Devon Energy Corp (DVN)’s stock declined 35.15%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 153,380 shares with $6.13 million value, up from 133,770 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp now has $10.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 16.28M shares traded or 104.82% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 10.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 13,400 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock declined 20.01%. The Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 114,040 shares with $22.56M value, down from 127,440 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $16.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 2.29M shares traded or 189.07% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 8.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Johnson Ctls Intlf stake by 29,770 shares to 388,187 valued at $13.59M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) stake by 5,850 shares and now owns 75,239 shares. Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DVN shares while 256 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 360.10 million shares or 9.61% less from 398.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Putnam Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 6,696 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 0.05% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 15,389 shares. Selway Asset Management has 22,875 shares. 129,527 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). First Mercantile has 0.13% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Yorktown Management And Research reported 18,700 shares. Johnson Fincl Inc stated it has 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 121,244 shares. M Hldg Secs Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 9,762 shares. Synovus Financial Corp has 41,335 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Incorporated has 185,969 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Grace White New York has invested 0.21% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 248 shares. Botty Invsts Llc reported 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Among 13 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Devon Energy had 17 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray reinitiated Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Friday, September 28 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Monday, December 10. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Johnson Rice. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Susquehanna. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 15. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, December 7. Bank of America maintained the shares of DVN in report on Monday, July 16 with “Buy” rating.

Among 5 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cintas had 9 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 15. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $178 target in Thursday, September 13 report. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 26 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CTAS shares while 202 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 66.67 million shares or 4.35% less from 69.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp has 1.18% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 66,527 were accumulated by Boston Advsr Lc. Da Davidson And Company has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Private Trust Na invested in 5,281 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 2.42M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 4,000 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,020 shares. 2,701 are owned by Creative Planning. Clark Cap Management Grp has 1,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & Inc has 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,600 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 34,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern stated it has 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).