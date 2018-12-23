Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Com (GT) stake by 102539.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired 23,584 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Com (GT)’s stock declined 7.34%. The Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 23,607 shares with $552,000 value, up from 23 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Com now has $4.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 5.12 million shares traded or 46.53% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%

ASTRO AEROSPACE LTD. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) had a decrease of 34.88% in short interest. ASDN’s SI was 14,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 34.88% from 21,500 shares previously. With 126,700 avg volume, 0 days are for ASTRO AEROSPACE LTD. (OTCMKTS:ASDN)’s short sellers to cover ASDN’s short positions. The stock decreased 12.16% or $0.072 during the last trading session, reaching $0.52. About 20,478 shares traded. Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GT shares while 134 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 194.35 million shares or 0.32% more from 193.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors stated it has 9,865 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whitnell & Co holds 0.14% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 15,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.01% or 87,661 shares. Bessemer Group has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 100 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems, a Kentucky-based fund reported 20,384 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 992,658 shares. Scotia stated it has 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Wellington Management Grp Llp invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Chemical Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 10,080 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 126,520 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Salem Cap holds 103,650 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has 84,535 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd owns 83,669 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 11,600 shares.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GT Biopharma, Inc. to Present at Biotech Showcaseâ„¢ 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “GT Gold Extends High-Grade Porphyry Mineralization to Surface at Saddle North – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Auto Stock Roundup: General Motors to Rehire Employees, Tesla Lowers Price in China – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Audi Unveils E-Tron GT Concept Electric Sedan – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering GoodYear Tire (NASDAQ:GT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. GoodYear Tire has $3200 highest and $22 lowest target. $28’s average target is 40.92% above currents $19.87 stock price. GoodYear Tire had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 30. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 13 report. Northcoast maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 25 report. Argus Research maintained The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $26 target. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Friday, August 31 to “Hold”.

Another recent and important Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Astro Aerospace’s â€œELROYâ€ Featured In Leading Media Authority in North America on Electric and Hybrid-Electric Powered Aircrafts – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018.

Astro Aerospace Ltd. develops electric vertical takeoff and landing, and aerial vehicles. The company has market cap of $36.02 million. It focuses on developing self-flying unmanned and manned vehicles. It currently has negative earnings.