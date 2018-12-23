Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Grp Cl A (OAK) by 54.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 6,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $286,000, down from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Grp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 631,597 shares traded or 132.65% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has declined 5.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.53% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 79.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 2.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.29% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 624,379 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.74 million, down from 3.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 21.01 million shares traded or 200.33% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 47.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M

Among 11 analysts covering AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. AES Corporation had 24 analyst reports since September 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 4. The firm has “Sel” rating given on Monday, October 3 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) rating on Monday, March 19. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $13 target. SunTrust maintained The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) rating on Monday, February 12. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $14.0 target. The company was initiated on Wednesday, November 4 by Wolfe Research. UBS maintained The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) rating on Wednesday, June 20. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $13 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 23 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, May 16 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 13 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21 with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AES’s profit will be $245.04M for 9.76 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold AES shares while 149 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 607.21 million shares or 2.03% less from 619.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 12,575 shares. Stratos Wealth has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Co reported 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.06% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 24,533 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Services Co Ma holds 16.50M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 725,652 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management reported 26,437 shares. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Brown Advisory owns 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 165,320 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 119,971 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Symons Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 3.27% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Janney Cap Mgmt reported 1.07M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 20,167 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 1.75M shares.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 177,479 shares to 234,749 shares, valued at $11.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 34,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IPL and DP&L Announce Resignation of President and CEO Craig Jackson – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES Announces 5% Increase in Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Electronic Arts, NEXEO SOLUTIONS, The AES, Meritor, H&R Block, and American International Group â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Why Utility Stock AES Has the Potential to Pop – Schaeffers Research” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “IPL Named 2018 Utility Customer Champion by Cogent Reports – Business Wire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Grp (NYSE:AMG) by 21,477 shares to 187,758 shares, valued at $25.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 136,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Among 11 analysts covering Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Oaktree Capital Group had 42 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, July 28 report. The stock of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, July 18. The company was maintained on Friday, April 6 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OAK in report on Tuesday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, December 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $47 target in Tuesday, October 9 report. On Monday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) rating on Wednesday, September 20. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $53.0 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of OAK in report on Thursday, June 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 22 investors sold OAK shares while 47 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 41.16 million shares or 3.22% more from 39.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Limited Co owns 20,792 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 0.01% or 1.99 million shares. 13,950 were accumulated by Laurel Grove Capital Limited Liability Co. Garrison Bradford And Associates Inc holds 9,850 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co reported 9,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,919 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Markets has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 824,067 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company reported 5,187 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Northern Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Clifford Swan Counsel Lc holds 9,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5,610 are owned by Bb&T Secs Lc. Burgundy Asset Management owns 0.16% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 424,279 shares. 47,637 are held by Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp.