Aegis Financial Corp increased its stake in Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) by 12.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aegis Financial Corp bought 32,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 290,402 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.17 million, up from 258,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aegis Financial Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 36,294 shares traded or 221.16% up from the average. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has declined 1.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 1060.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 135,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,598 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.75M, up from 12,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 1.29 million shares traded or 63.23% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 2.41% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M

Among 2 analysts covering Delta Apparel Inc (NYSEMKT:DLA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Delta Apparel Inc had 2 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was upgraded by TH Capital. The rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 5 investors sold DLA shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.42 million shares or 0.60% less from 4.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Northern Trust reported 43,668 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wilen Invest Management owns 641,923 shares for 7.53% of their portfolio. Aegis Fin holds 8.57% or 290,402 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 12,538 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 596,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,632 shares. 14,934 are held by Lmr Llp. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 37 shares. Weber Alan W holds 0.9% or 41,030 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 23,500 shares. 31,700 were reported by Renaissance Technology. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 30,225 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 15,586 shares.

More notable recent Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DTG2Go Acquires SSI Digital Print Services NYSE:DLA – GlobeNewswire” published on October 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Delta Apparel Reports Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2018. More interesting news about Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delta Apparel Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $10 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Apparel Announces Reporting Date for Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Steelcase to Webcast Third Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steelcase: Investors Look A Little Too Excited – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase reports Q3 results; shares +2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 30,156 shares to 139,616 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,379 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Among 3 analysts covering Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Steelcase had 8 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy” on Friday, September 1. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Raymond James downgraded Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) on Wednesday, December 23 to “Mkt Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong-Buy – Outperform” on Friday, June 23. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, March 23 to “Strong Buy”. On Friday, November 4 the stock rating was initiated by Seaport Global with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 1 by Zacks. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sidoti on Wednesday, September 20.