Among 6 analysts covering Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hochschild Mining PLC had 11 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 27. The stock of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 16. The stock of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 12. On Thursday, October 18 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. UBS maintained Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) on Thursday, November 8 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was upgraded by Numis Securities. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, November 9. On Wednesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. The firm earned “Add” rating on Thursday, July 19 by Numis Securities. See Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) latest ratings:

09/11/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 255.00 Upgrade

08/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 175.00 Unchanged

18/10/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

18/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 215.00 New Target: GBX 190.00 Upgrade

12/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

27/09/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 270.00 New Target: GBX 270.00 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 210.00 Upgrade

19/07/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 210.00 Upgrade

Wcm Investment Management decreased Core Laboratories N V (CLB) stake by 7.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wcm Investment Management sold 415,096 shares as Core Laboratories N V (CLB)’s stock declined 31.55%. The Wcm Investment Management holds 4.87M shares with $564.10M value, down from 5.29 million last quarter. Core Laboratories N V now has $2.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 1.28M shares traded or 108.48% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 26.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in December – Fox Business” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Core Labs: The Valuation Remains Untenable – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “8,545 Reasons to Closely Watch These 2 Oil Stocks in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold CLB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 47.88 million shares or 0.90% less from 48.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 13,500 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma stated it has 6,360 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability holds 185,742 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 320 shares stake. Kingfisher Lc invested in 10,835 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 3,223 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0% or 590 shares in its portfolio. Next Grp Inc reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Moreover, Van Eck Associates Corporation has 0.29% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 511,311 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv accumulated 32 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 3,384 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 368,284 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 13.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.11 million for 29.42 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $8,930 activity. Daniels Kevin had sold 73 shares worth $8,222 on Tuesday, August 14. The insider Sodderland Jan Willem bought $17,152.

Wcm Investment Management increased Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:THR) stake by 13,740 shares to 285,531 valued at $7.36M in 2018Q3. It also upped Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) stake by 8,566 shares and now owns 45,059 shares. Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Core Laboratories had 15 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, December 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 14. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was upgraded by ABN Amro to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of CLB in report on Monday, October 29 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 26.

The stock decreased 3.27% or GBX 5.45 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 161.05. About 2.51 million shares traded or 86.09% up from the average. Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of silver and gold deposits in the Americas. The company has market cap of 819.57 million GBP. It also explores for dore and concentrates. It has a 25.98 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds 100% interests in Arcata site, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru; and Inmaculada underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru, as well as holds interests in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.