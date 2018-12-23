Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Corp (OCFC) by 79.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 102,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,749 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $728,000, down from 129,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 360,284 shares traded or 101.78% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 11.40% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call

Wcm Investment Management increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 4.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wcm Investment Management bought 26,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 552,689 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $98.20M, up from 526,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wcm Investment Management who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 2.75 million shares traded or 96.78% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 13.28% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold SYK shares while 354 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 265.65 million shares or 1.33% less from 269.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department reported 0% stake. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.02% or 300 shares. Hrt Financial Limited accumulated 2,931 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.97% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 45,781 are owned by Shufro Rose Limited Liability Company. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 405,619 shares. Castleark Mgmt Llc reported 340 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 63,420 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability Company reported 2,000 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Capital Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 18,858 shares. 4,200 are owned by Rockland Tru. Moreover, Endurant Limited Partnership has 2.12% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 26,821 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,868 shares. Clarkston Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 2,836 shares. Natl Pension Service holds 312,901 shares.

Wcm Investment Management, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 44,390 shares to 101,272 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 9,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,323 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 insider sales for $7.22 million activity. 1,715 shares valued at $284,189 were sold by Berry William E Jr on Monday, November 5. 415 shares were sold by Fink M Kathryn, worth $69,124 on Monday, November 5. Sagar Bijoy sold $404,289 worth of stock. $7,352 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares were bought by Doliveux Roch. Shares for $133,627 were sold by Boehnlein Glenn S on Monday, October 1.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $814.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baycom Corp by 17,996 shares to 243,064 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 67,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,651 shares, and has risen its stake in First Mid Illinois Bncshs (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.45 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.92M for 9.96 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.66% EPS growth.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,440 activity.