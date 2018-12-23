Ardsley Advisory Partners decreased Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) stake by 75.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ardsley Advisory Partners sold 11,000 shares as Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY)’s stock declined 22.99%. The Ardsley Advisory Partners holds 3,500 shares with $281,000 value, down from 14,500 last quarter. Paylocity Hldg Corp now has $2.88B valuation. The stock decreased 7.53% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 521,453 shares traded or 82.70% up from the average. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 39.36% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX

WD-40 Company (WDFC) formed double top with $181.01 target or 3.00% above today’s $175.74 share price. WD-40 Company (WDFC) has $2.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $175.74. About 274,684 shares traded or 208.55% up from the average. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 45.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on January, 8. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 7.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.9 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $13.42 million for 45.29 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $3.21 million activity. 2,167 shares valued at $360,047 were sold by SEWITCH STANLEY JR on Monday, October 29. Shares for $1.00 million were sold by FREEMAN MICHAEL L. 2,000 WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares with value of $332,260 were sold by NOBLE WILLIAM B. HOLDSWORTH GEOFFREY had sold 1,592 shares worth $251,377 on Wednesday, July 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold WD-40 Company shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.90 million shares or 8.76% less from 13.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0% or 42 shares. Citigroup owns 8,935 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc invested in 3,197 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 7,648 shares. Bessemer Inc reported 107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Janney Capital Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 1,209 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,916 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Shelton Cap Management accumulated 1,396 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Comerica Bankshares has 21,716 shares. American Century Companies, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,693 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Co owns 656,988 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WD-40 had 2 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of WDFC in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paylocity (PCTY) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on December 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paylocity Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2019, A Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “PCTY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Paylocity Announces Conference Call to Review Q1 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Paylocity (PCTY) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 18, 2018.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $2.64 million for 272.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold PCTY shares while 55 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 28.90 million shares or 0.49% more from 28.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,743 are owned by Pnc Fin Svcs Gp. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd accumulated 1.37% or 536,730 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 219,200 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 63,357 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 707,801 were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Granahan Invest Inc Ma stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 12,298 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Gideon Capital Advsrs reported 7,598 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp Nj stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Century Cos Inc holds 274,707 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation owns 31,908 shares.