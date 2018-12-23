Insight 2811 Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 23.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc sold 1,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,466 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01M, down from 5,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 20.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 2,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,648 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32M, down from 9,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $175.74. About 274,684 shares traded or 208.55% up from the average. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 45.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.21 million activity. Shares for $911,473 were sold by FREEMAN MICHAEL L on Wednesday, November 14. The insider NOBLE WILLIAM B sold 2,000 shares worth $332,260. HOLDSWORTH GEOFFREY also sold $251,377 worth of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) on Wednesday, July 18.

Among 5 analysts covering WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. WD-40 Company had 16 analyst reports since August 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wunderlich on Thursday, October 20. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 19. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, October 19. The company was maintained on Friday, April 6 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, June 15. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, September 1 by Zacks. The stock of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 31 by Jefferies. The stock of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has “Sell” rating given on Saturday, August 8 by Zacks. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $110.0 target in Tuesday, October 17 report.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on January, 8. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 7.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.9 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $13.42 million for 45.29 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 12 investors sold WDFC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.90 million shares or 8.76% less from 13.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 49,800 were reported by Eagle Asset. Co Bankshares invested in 2,438 shares. Amg Bancshares invested in 2,042 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,020 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 6,000 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 154,869 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc invested in 34 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdings stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Parnassus Investments Ca has 0.87% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 1.32M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 4,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,008 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 40,528 shares. Cambridge Invest Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 2,851 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 28,139 shares to 108,139 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 89,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marco Inv Management Limited Company has 148,340 shares. Symons Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1,105 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Raymond James, a Florida-based fund reported 5.32M shares. Papp L Roy Associate invested in 115,802 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 6.54M shares or 3.75% of all its holdings. Stratford Consulting Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,003 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.89% or 12,537 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Investment reported 25,164 shares or 4.13% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Group LP owns 817,211 shares. St Johns Management Limited Liability Company holds 3.46% or 20,502 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mngmt invested 4.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Financial Consulate invested in 3.97% or 30,912 shares. Bender Robert & Assocs invested in 131,196 shares or 13.47% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Stonehearth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Twin Mngmt holds 357,445 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, November 19 the insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520.