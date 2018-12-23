Wealth Architects Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $558,942; Vermillion (VRML) Sentiment Is 0.88

Vermillion Inc (VRML) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.69, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 7 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 8 decreased and sold equity positions in Vermillion Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 16.15 million shares, down from 20.13 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Vermillion Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Wealth Architects Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 42.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wealth Architects Llc acquired 4,903 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Wealth Architects Llc holds 16,350 shares with $1.87 million value, up from 11,447 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft has $140 highest and $21 lowest target. $117.20’s average target is 19.31% above currents $98.23 stock price. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $113 target in Friday, July 20 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 20. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $114 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by PiperJaffray.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. The insider Capossela Christopher C sold 59,162 shares worth $6.43 million. 40,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $4.45 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, October 31. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09M on Friday, August 31. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va stated it has 104,322 shares or 3.3% of all its holdings. Lyons Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 11,151 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Company holds 697,590 shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,653 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 13.33 million shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3,939 are owned by St Johns Mngmt Lc. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 1.3% or 38,357 shares. 24.00M are owned by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated holds 1.68% or 43,427 shares in its portfolio. Montag A And Associate has 1.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 152,086 shares. First Advsrs LP has 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 3.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8.25 million shares. Central Securities holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,000 shares. Moreover, Horseman Cap Limited has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,000 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Better Buy Than FAANGs – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FANG Tumbles But Microsoft Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 21, 2018 : CSCO, BAC, MSFT, XOM, AAPL, GE, PFE, QQQ, MBI, MU, KGC, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Vermillion, Inc. for 9.83 million shares. Birchview Capital Lp owns 2.23 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc has 0.46% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 131,700 shares.

More notable recent Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vermillion Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:VRML – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vermillion launches OVA1+ – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Vermillion Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:VRML – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vermillion, Inc. Appoints Nancy Cocozza to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) CEO Valerie Palmieri on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 11, 2018.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.368. About 83,377 shares traded. Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) has declined 72.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRML News: 13/03/2018 – Vermillion 4Q Rev $798M; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to Buy Spartan Energy Corp. — Deal Digest; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to buy Spartan Energy for about C$1.4 bln; 13/04/2018 – Vermillion, Inc. Announces Pricing of $15M Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stk and Preferred Stk; 13/03/2018 – Vermillion 4Q Loss $2.96B; 13/03/2018 Vermillion 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 12/04/2018 – Vermillion Announces Proposed Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stk and Preferred Stk; 14/05/2018 – Vermillion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – VERMILLION INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05