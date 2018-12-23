Tt International increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 82.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 816,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.61 million, up from 985,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 297,718 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 2.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 12.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 405 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.71M, down from 3,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video)

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold 437 shares worth $687,447. Blackburn Jeffrey M also sold $3.22M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. $3.28 million worth of stock was sold by Jassy Andrew R on Wednesday, August 15. 1,230 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $1.85M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. On Wednesday, August 15 Zapolsky David sold $3.66M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,927 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $324.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,146 shares to 672,905 shares, valued at $29.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $895.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 34,303 shares to 46,557 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Taiwan Etf by 71,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,263 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Among 8 analysts covering Ternium (NYSE:TX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ternium had 16 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, December 6. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 9 by HSBC. Credit Suisse upgraded Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) on Tuesday, May 15 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 10 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 24 to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 16. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of TX in report on Thursday, February 8 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of TX in report on Monday, May 9 to “Equal-Weight” rating.