Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 5.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,966 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.09M, down from 70,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35M shares traded or 85.10% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 2,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,546 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.29M, down from 25,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says `A Few’ Advertisers Paused Spending; 12/04/2018 – EU’s top court asked to probe Facebook U.S. data transfers; 01/05/2018 – Facebook hasn’t done enough to protect user data, says co-founder Chris Hughes; 29/03/2018 – Most Facebook users think the platform will take steps to secure their personal data from misuse; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Castro on Facebook Personal Data Usage (Audio); 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook says its investigating this improper collection of user data. After TechCrunch brought it to MongoDB’s attention, it shut down the offending JavaScript tracker; 30/03/2018 – Some advertisers are furious about Facebook’s latest privacy move; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya: Burgeoning data privacy laws will lead to a massive revaluation of internet companies; 23/04/2018 – Facebook says it is taking down more material about ISIS, al-Qaeda; 08/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Steudle pleads guilty to discreditable conduct for Facebook comments

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 21 by BTIG Research. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Jefferies. Piper Jaffray maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, November 5. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $155.0 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by Needham. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 16 by Bank of America. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 5 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, July 30 with “Buy”. As per Friday, October 9, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Aegis Capital on Wednesday, November 1.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,524 shares to 55,594 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 319,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii (EELV).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “6 Simple Reasons Facebook Stock Will Rebound in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook’s Rally May Be Short Lived – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “ACWI, AMZN, FB, BAC: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Mistrust Will Hurt FB Stock – Live Trading News” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “1 Thing I Got Better At in 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. Zuckerberg Mark had sold 480,000 shares worth $94.53M on Monday, June 25. On Tuesday, July 10 Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $7.74 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 37,982 shares. $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, November 15. 2,112 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $294,835 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $907,786. $9.94M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ipg Advsrs Llc holds 69,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Comm Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,144 shares. Falcon Edge Capital Lp owns 137,400 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd accumulated 52,873 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cim Limited Liability holds 3% or 49,970 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt invested in 0.48% or 10,321 shares. The Florida-based American Asset Management has invested 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.96% or 47,268 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 29,050 shares stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability holds 15,379 shares. Icon Advisers Commerce, Colorado-based fund reported 66,727 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 61,488 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Connable Office Incorporated holds 0.64% or 20,125 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 17.69 million shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Automatic Data Processing On Any Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADP +3.3% after profit jump, raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. yields hold near 3-month lows after ADP U.S. jobs data – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PWB, ADP, TXN, VMW – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing: Great Total Return, But Is It Too Pricey Right Now? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 11 by Bernstein. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, October 31. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 5 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of ADP in report on Tuesday, May 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, January 12 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 3. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, December 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 207,141 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Co reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Heartland Consultants holds 0.12% or 2,535 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Financial Mngmt reported 22,757 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 61,331 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Inc Ca holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,210 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 0.12% or 7,633 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Cap Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Virginia-based Alexandria Cap Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.18% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jarislowsky Fraser owns 218,675 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Lakeview holds 0.2% or 2,007 shares. Pennsylvania Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 155,785 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co holds 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,039 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 1.95% or 96,851 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $32.46 million activity. Another trade for 10,946 shares valued at $1.58 million was made by O’Brien Dermot J on Friday, August 31. Eberhard Michael C also sold $1.37M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $166,189 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by McGuire Don on Thursday, September 6. Bonarti Michael A had sold 2,372 shares worth $314,670 on Friday, June 29. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $9.06 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, November 15. $482,851 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Albinson Brock.