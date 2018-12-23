Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 4.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 3,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,811 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.41 million, up from 87,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.31. About 2.58 million shares traded or 138.06% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 32.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 7,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 58,795 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.14 million, up from 51,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Among 15 analysts covering Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ameriprise Financial had 59 analyst reports since September 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 13 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 7. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 11 report. Credit Suisse maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) on Friday, August 17 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by SunTrust. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, September 7.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 29,706 shares to 77,454 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,468 shares, and cut its stake in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold AMP shares while 221 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 105.41 million shares or 1.95% less from 107.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scout owns 71,152 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 27,695 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability owns 7,597 shares. Srb has invested 0.06% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Lowe Brockenbrough And Com has invested 1.24% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Oakworth Capital reported 152 shares stake. Boston Prtn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 136,624 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 11,096 shares stake. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Twin Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 19,614 shares. Prudential Inc has 1.13M shares. Zacks Inv Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 355,316 shares. 26,334 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. National Pension Serv owns 170,141 shares. Johnson Fincl owns 363 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 0.81% or 15,936 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hengehold Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 47,381 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Intact Invest Inc holds 0.32% or 167,700 shares in its portfolio. Delta Limited Liability Company holds 1.31% or 40,440 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Indemnity reported 34,300 shares stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 0.41% or 34,690 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.35% stake. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 1,937 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation holds 0.66% or 82,981 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Management holds 9,800 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.25% or 135,780 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 13,541 shares. Natixis owns 0.49% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.60 million shares.