Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 62.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.23 million, up from 994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 16/03/2018 – Christina Farr: Friday afternoon scoop: Amazon just hired a former FDA big shot for their Grand Challenges/1492 team, another; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 28/03/2018 – Trump has discussed altering the company’s tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and “killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers,” the report says; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 35.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89 million, up from 6,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93M shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180000 target in Friday, April 27 report. Guggenheim initiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, September 30 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Hold”. On Wednesday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. B. Riley & Co upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $646 target in Friday, July 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, December 1 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $785 target in Friday, April 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Nomura. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. On Friday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. The insider McGrath Judith A sold $952,500. Reynolds Shelley also sold $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. 2,055 shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M, worth $3.22 million. $2.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q. 1,927 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.66M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 0.63% or 712 shares in its portfolio. Scholtz & Com Ltd Llc owns 7.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,547 shares. Wealthfront Corporation invested in 18,335 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 2.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Picton Mahoney Asset reported 28,379 shares. Congress Asset Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,219 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Gru Inc holds 933 shares. De Burlo Group reported 3.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Japan-based Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 20,566 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 22,890 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,249 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 351,047 shares. 415 are held by Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Ny.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $673.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,255 shares to 183,578 shares, valued at $21.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,292 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

