Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) stake by 6.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 30,028 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI)’s stock declined 24.91%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 447,956 shares with $29.92M value, down from 477,984 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now has $21.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 8.84M shares traded or 111.78% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS LATE LAST WEEK RECEIVED NEW INFORMATION AND LEARNED THAT THERE WAS POSSIBILITY OF EXTERNAL EXPOSURE OF INFORMATION- CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Earthstone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 06/03/2018 – Ciner Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Among 3 analysts covering Greggs PLC (LON:GRG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greggs PLC had 3 analyst reports since October 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Shore Capital on Tuesday, November 27. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Reduce” rating in Tuesday, November 27 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, October 26 with “Buy”. See Greggs plc (LON:GRG) latest ratings:

27/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Maintain

27/11/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

Among 10 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SunTrust Banks had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $86 target in Tuesday, July 24 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 29 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Bernstein. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray on Thursday, September 13 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 15 by FBR Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 23 report. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 23 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 28.44% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.09 per share. STI’s profit will be $629.02M for 8.66 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.41% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $182,835 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $182,835 was made by ARRIETA JORGE on Tuesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 0.05% or 3,500 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,587 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 9,729 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Clinton Inc accumulated 0.62% or 26,018 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Dupont Capital has invested 0.07% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Monetary Management Gru has invested 0.17% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 1.89 million were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Walleye Trading invested in 46,305 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 149,634 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.23% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Nippon Life Americas has 0.72% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 206,538 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Ltd has 0.22% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 114,030 shares. Patten Grp, Tennessee-based fund reported 29,746 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Consolidated (NYSEMKT:CTO) stake by 9,059 shares to 25,259 valued at $1.57 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) stake by 31,690 shares and now owns 283,201 shares. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) was raised too.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Barely noticed’ downtown office building is receiving interest from new tenants, broker says – Orlando Business Journal” on December 20, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Brokers: WeWork’s reported interest in SunTrust Center is ‘significant’ for downtown – Orlando Business Journal” published on November 27, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “JLL on the hunt for bigger space in downtown Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Stocks of Georgia banks battered Tuesday as Dow plunges – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Valley Bank announces new Central Florida market president and another branch – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.28 billion GBP. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks and snacks, pasties and bakes, breakfast products, sweets, and snacks, as well as pasta, salads, and soups. It has a 21.46 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through its shops and franchised operations.

It closed at GBX 1275 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.