Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) had an increase of 63.63% in short interest. BRS’s SI was 6.80M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 63.63% from 4.15 million shares previously. With 1.03M avg volume, 7 days are for Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS)’s short sellers to cover BRS’s short positions. The SI to Bristow Group Inc’s float is 22.97%. The stock decreased 6.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 1.99M shares traded or 99.62% up from the average. Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS) has declined 75.45% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BRS News: 08/03/2018 – PREMIER: BRISTOW SIGNED AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE HELICOPTER SERVICE; 24/05/2018 – Bristow Secures Three-year Contract Extension in Norwich; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bristow Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRS); 23/05/2018 – Bristow Group 4Q Loss $100.9M; 08/03/2018 RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L SAYS CHIEF EXECUTIVE MARK BRISTOW SAID COMPANY WOULD START ITS ENGAGEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK; 23/04/2018 – BRISTOW GROUP INC – MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF ABL FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED FROM TIME TO TIME TO A TOTAL OF AS MUCH AS $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – BRISTOW GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $341.2M, EST. $363.0M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – BRISTOW GROUP INC BRS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.47 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/03/2018 – It summoned Britain’s ambassador to the country, Laurie Bristow, for a meeting on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported; 15/03/2018 – BRISTOW GROUP INC BRS.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14

Welch & Forbes Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 3.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Welch & Forbes Llc acquired 28,036 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Welch & Forbes Llc holds 780,079 shares with $22.98M value, up from 752,043 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $229.36B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director & Investment Committee Member; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Since November 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,529 activity. Baliff Jonathan also bought $8,529 worth of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold Bristow Group Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.34% less from 36.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Ltd holds 0% or 3.39 million shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS). Pzena Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS). Moreover, Jane Street Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS) for 20,018 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 12,122 shares. Numerixs Invest reported 14,600 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 21,704 shares. American Intl Grp has 26,184 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability holds 1.1% or 8.19 million shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0% or 24,810 shares. 11,000 are owned by Schneider Mngmt Corp. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS) or 67 shares. 444,225 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0% in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS) or 34,585 shares.

Bristow Group Inc. provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry in Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe Caspian. The company has market cap of $76.97 million. The Company’s helicopters are used principally to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers helicopter flight training services to commercial pilots and flight instructors, as well as military training services through its Bristow Academy.

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, December 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. As per Tuesday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7.

