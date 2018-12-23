Welch & Forbes Has Trimmed Dover (DOV) Stake By $392,040; Brt Apartments (md (BRT) Shorts Lowered By 12.93%

Brt Apartments Corp (md (NYSE:BRT) had a decrease of 12.93% in short interest. BRT’s SI was 175,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 12.93% from 201,800 shares previously. With 19,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Brt Apartments Corp (md (NYSE:BRT)’s short sellers to cover BRT’s short positions. The SI to Brt Apartments Corp (md’s float is 1.82%. The stock increased 4.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 150,038 shares traded or 453.63% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 1.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT PROPERTY FOR $30.8M; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased Dover Corp (DOV) stake by 2.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 4,455 shares as Dover Corp (DOV)’s stock declined 8.57%. The Welch & Forbes Llc holds 182,555 shares with $16.16 million value, down from 187,010 last quarter. Dover Corp now has $10.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 2.88M shares traded or 79.15% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 0.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $164,580 activity. WINSTON MARY A sold 2,000 shares worth $164,580.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 15.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.13 per share. DOV’s profit will be $190.24 million for 13.27 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Dover had 17 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 26. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 30. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, December 18. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 20 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Friday, September 7. Barclays Capital maintained Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Friday, October 19 with “Overweight” rating.

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $187.48 million. It operates through two divisions, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. It has a 7.39 P/E ratio. The firm also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets.

