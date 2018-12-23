Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased Eqt Corp (EQT) stake by 32.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 25,000 shares as Eqt Corp (EQT)’s stock declined 21.55%. The Welch Capital Partners Llc holds 52,971 shares with $2.34M value, down from 77,971 last quarter. Eqt Corp now has $4.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 10.15M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 09/05/2018 – EQT’S NORDIC AVIATION SAID TO ATTRACT BLACKSTONE, CHINA’S AVIC; 18/04/2018 – EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EQT Corp Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – JERRY ASHCROFT WILL REPLACE SCHLOTTERBECK AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS

Cannell Capital Llc decreased Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) stake by 38.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc sold 285,786 shares as Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ)’s stock declined 40.27%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 466,007 shares with $28.73 million value, down from 751,793 last quarter. Health Ins Innovations Inc now has $430.33 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 1.69 million shares traded or 53.11% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has risen 48.50% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ)

Since August 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $52,510 activity. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $200,510 was bought by Murley Robert S. Shares for $148,000 were sold by AVERY PAUL E.

Cannell Capital Llc increased Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) stake by 1.18M shares to 1.54M valued at $8.99 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) stake by 37,617 shares and now owns 1.62 million shares. Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) was raised too.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 142.31% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $10.12M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.66% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Health Insurance (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance had 3 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, December 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, September 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.65, from 1.98 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 29 investors sold HIIQ shares while 32 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.18 million shares or 5.49% less from 12.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Networks Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability holds 17,620 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 83,470 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 10,215 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.16% or 303,529 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 102,642 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability reported 75,428 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Ledyard National Bank & Trust owns 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Timessquare Cap Management Lc invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). P2 Capital Partners Llc owns 830,000 shares or 4.59% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 10,682 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering EQT (NYSE:EQT), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. EQT had 14 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Market Weight” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 18. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, October 12. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) rating on Thursday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $54 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 23 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold EQT shares while 125 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 231.44 million shares or 0.13% more from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Trust Communications holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 10,169 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 57,577 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 12,443 shares. 34,431 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested in 74,480 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 45,921 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 9,424 shares. Sit Inv Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 5.66 million are held by Highfields Cap Management L P. Mason Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.94% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Sound Shore Mngmt Ct has 4.07M shares. Marathon Trading Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 1.51 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 27,139 shares. Mitchell Group Incorporated stated it has 403,759 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 16 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.85 million activity. The insider McNally Robert Joseph bought 8,700 shares worth $145,203. Lushko Jonathan M. had bought 2,960 shares worth $49,817. $26,228 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. BEHRMAN PHILIP G had bought 20,000 shares worth $330,200. Shares for $163,300 were bought by Smith David Joseph. Jenkins Donald M. bought $116,200 worth of stock. $346,600 worth of stock was bought by ROHR JAMES E on Thursday, November 1.