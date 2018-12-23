Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 14.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 12,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,868 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.32 million, down from 85,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 7.91 million shares traded or 90.97% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 3.09% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 2.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,044 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.04M, up from 78,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74M shares traded or 136.54% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed wins nearly $250 million NASA contract to build supersonic plane – without the sonic boom; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed teams up with more German firms on military helicopter bid; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defending Your Lockheed Martin Shares – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin Is Nearing $8 Billion F-35 Deal With Japan – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018, Fool.com published: “A Lockheed/Boeing Futuristic Helicopter Prototype Is Delayed Again – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Saudi Arabia takes big step toward $15B deal for Lockheed’s THAAD system – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $13.89 million activity. On Friday, July 27 the insider HEWSON MARILLYN A sold $8.09 million. Lavan Maryanne sold $2.35 million worth of stock.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $960.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,582 shares to 4,501 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings.

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of LMT in report on Monday, July 10 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, July 26. JP Morgan reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 12 report. The rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 18 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, February 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Tuesday, May 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Friday, May 13. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 3 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. BAX’s profit will be $383.15 million for 21.84 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $558.34 million activity. FORSYTH JOHN D sold $100,530 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. Accogli Giuseppe sold 17,647 shares worth $1.36 million. 8.00 million shares valued at $548.96M were sold by Third Point LLC on Monday, December 3. Pleau Scott sold $801,450 worth of stock or 10,686 shares. Shares for $6.03 million were sold by Eyre Brik V on Monday, September 17.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $732.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 7,833 shares to 258,815 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Baxter International, Sempra Energy, Nielsen Holdings Plc, ARRIS International plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and KB Home â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baxter (BAX) Announces Patricia Morrison and Amy Wendell to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abbott Labs, Albermarle, Boston Scientific, BP, Embraer, Intuit, Marathon Oil, Norfolk Southern and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baxter launches curved applicator for Floseal – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of Large Health Care Stocks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold BAX shares while 324 reduced holdings.