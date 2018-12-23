Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Tronox Ltd (TROX) by 58.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 53.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.37M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Tronox Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.23. About 1.87M shares traded. Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) has declined 64.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 27/03/2018 – TRONOX CFR B1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK FROM STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ADVANCED METAL INDUSTRIES CLUSTER COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 90 PCT OF AMIC’S OWNERSHIP IN A TITANIUM SLAG SMELTER FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES FINALIZING AGREEMENT WITH EU ON CRISTAL BY MAY 16; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX FILES WITHDRAWAL NOTICE IN FEDERAL COURT; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS FTC SUIT NO LONGER WARRANTED, VOLUNTARILY DISMISSED; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD EXXJ.J – EXXARO CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 24 PCT IN TRONOX WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF US$476 MLN; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO TO SEEK APPROVAL TO MONETISE REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS FOR $13M CASH; 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement of Objections Reflects Preliminary Assessment of Commission

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 5,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44,253 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.36M, down from 50,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 24. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 28 by HSBC. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 21 by Argus Research. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Bank of America. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 30 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, October 6 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital on Wednesday, January 25 to “Mkt Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. De Burlo Grp Inc holds 34,015 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corp owns 36,959 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bp Public Ltd stated it has 602,000 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 93,453 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital reported 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 46,249 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch And Assoc Investment Management has invested 0.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Cap Rech Glob Investors has 1.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lucas Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,228 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.92% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Howe & Rusling Inc stated it has 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Goodman Financial holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 130,722 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 137,947 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.37, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold TROX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 81.90 million shares or 2.86% less from 84.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Moon Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1.39 million shares. 1.39 million are held by Tig Advisors. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Fiera Cap Corporation reported 130,823 shares. Credit Capital Invests Lc accumulated 213,872 shares or 2.57% of the stock. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.05% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 11,047 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 61,403 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) for 14 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 167,046 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 13.80M shares or 0.02% of the stock. 56,358 are held by Eagle Boston Mngmt. Goodnow Invest Gru Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) for 25,050 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.12% or 2.52 million shares in its portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Tronox (NYSE:TROX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Tronox had 27 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 13 by UBS. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 6. The rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, August 6 to “Neutral”. The stock of Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Alembic maintained the shares of TROX in report on Monday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 27. The company was maintained on Monday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Thursday, November 9. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Alembic on Monday, June 26.