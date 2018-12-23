Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report $1.19 EPS on January, 11.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 22.68% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. WFC’s profit would be $5.60B giving it 9.48 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Wells Fargo & Company’s analysts see 5.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58M shares traded or 130.24% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – FINAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES WILL BE REPORTED IN QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31; 11/05/2018 – Fed to put Wells Fargo remediation plan to public board vote -letter; 14/03/2018 – Declining bitcoin prices are not a sign that the market will fall too, says Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo strategist; 09/04/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, lgnite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards

Auxier Asset Management increased Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) stake by 18.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management acquired 4,200 shares as Abbvie Inc. (ABBV)’s stock declined 6.62%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 26,775 shares with $2.53M value, up from 22,575 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. now has $127.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 196.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 224,980 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 28,604 are held by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 100,743 were reported by Argent Trust. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Greatmark Investment Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 32,153 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Lipe Dalton invested in 13,230 shares or 0.85% of the stock. First Dallas Securities owns 26,764 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Sabal Trust invested in 19,682 shares. Northside Mngmt Limited Co holds 12,686 shares. Barr E S & Co holds 5,848 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,050 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sentinel Company Lba has invested 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Montana-based Davidson Inv Advsr has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. $3.82M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29. GONZALEZ RICHARD A had sold 16,850 shares worth $1.50M on Tuesday, December 11. The insider TILTON GLENN F bought 5,400 shares worth $496,274. 60,000 shares valued at $5.40M were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, December 12. $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL. $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. The insider Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81 million.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 6. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 5. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 22 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 4 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 55 investors sold Wells Fargo & Company shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Waverton Investment has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Osborne Partners Management Ltd Liability holds 1.58% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 235,601 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1,020 shares. Vestor Ltd has invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 13.21M are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd holds 0.36% or 17,123 shares in its portfolio. Fin Architects invested in 1.7% or 198,840 shares. Mairs & Power, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.11M shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.21% stake. Punch Card Mgmt L P holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Natixis owns 2.41M shares. London Of Virginia holds 7.31M shares. Moreover, Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has 0.24% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.76% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.87 million activity. Shares for $5.87 million were sold by Modjtabai Avid on Tuesday, August 7.