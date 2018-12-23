Wendell David Associates Inc decreased Gilead Sciences (GILD) stake by 16.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 4,830 shares as Gilead Sciences (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Wendell David Associates Inc holds 23,926 shares with $1.85 million value, down from 28,756 last quarter. Gilead Sciences now has $81.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59 million shares traded or 137.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead

Hillswick Asset Management Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 306.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hillswick Asset Management Llc acquired 132,288 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The Hillswick Asset Management Llc holds 175,429 shares with $9.37 million value, up from 43,141 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $226.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Among 6 analysts covering Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Verizon Communications had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $58 target in Wednesday, December 12 report. Moffett Nathanson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. Barclays Capital maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, September 4, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Wendell David Associates Inc increased Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) stake by 2,201 shares to 26,186 valued at $6.84M in 2018Q3. It also upped Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON) stake by 2,470 shares and now owns 23,410 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26. Robert W. Baird downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Thursday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, October 26. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, October 26. Raymond James maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Friday, October 26. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $94 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.