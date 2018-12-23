WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) Analysts See $0.81 EPS; BARISTAS COFFEE COMPANY (BCCI) Shorts Decreased By 91.04%

BARISTAS COFFEE COMPANY INC (OTCMKTS:BCCI) had a decrease of 91.04% in short interest. BCCI’s SI was 5,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 91.04% from 55,800 shares previously. The stock increased 21.12% or $0.0019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0108. About 542,512 shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report $0.81 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 22.73% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. WSBC’s profit would be $44.22M giving it 11.12 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, WesBanco, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 298,042 shares traded or 135.05% up from the average. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 2.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.46% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC WSBC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 02/05/2018 – WesBanco Presenting at Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco Will Add One Farmers Director to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc; 08/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc. — FFKT; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco 1Q EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 70C; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO, REPORTS PACT & PLAN OF MERGER WITH FARMERS CAPITAL

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.39 million. The firm offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding firm for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. It operates in two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 14.49 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.