First Trust Bank Ltd increased Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) stake by 15.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Trust Bank Ltd acquired 76,492 shares as Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)'s stock rose 23.05%. The First Trust Bank Ltd holds 574,979 shares with $3.59 million value, up from 498,487 last quarter. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc now has $1.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 861,468 shares traded or 71.18% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 13.33% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 85.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc sold 47,720 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)'s stock declined 17.99%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 8,195 shares with $628,000 value, down from 55,915 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $35.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 10.21 million shares traded or 141.33% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.53M for 21.22 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Among 10 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, November 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Argus Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, August 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 4. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of EMR in report on Thursday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Davis R M Inc has 0.11% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 37,839 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Busey Tru Company reported 6,447 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Greystone Inv Ltd Company owns 3,800 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,326 shares. Elm Advisors Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Financial Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.12% or 28,977 shares. Nomura reported 60,057 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 4,570 are held by Reliance Trust Of Delaware. Planning Advisors Lc owns 3,920 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Hills Commercial Bank Trust stated it has 7,354 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $9.17 million activity. MONSER EDWARD L also sold $4.57 million worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares. $616,760 worth of stock was sold by Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca on Wednesday, November 28. 47,530 shares were sold by DELLAQUILA FRANK J, worth $3.51 million on Tuesday, August 14. Pelch Steven J. sold $475,774 worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Tuesday, August 14.

West Coast Financial Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 19,892 shares to 90,834 valued at $20.51 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 6,837 shares and now owns 132,401 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised too.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)