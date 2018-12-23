Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Ambev Sa (ABEV) stake by 2.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc acquired 4.85M shares as Ambev Sa (ABEV)’s stock declined 9.87%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 178.80M shares with $831.17 million value, up from 173.94M last quarter. Ambev Sa now has $61.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 21.91 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 35.27% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) is expected to pay $0.15 on Feb 6, 2019. (NYSE:WST) shareholders before Jan 22, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s current price of $95.11 translates into 0.16% yield. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s dividend has Jan 23, 2019 as record date. Dec 18, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $95.11. About 1.02 million shares traded or 180.15% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 8.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 65.51 million shares or 8.47% less from 71.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 85,656 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 2,781 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0.04% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 218,492 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc), New York-based fund reported 6,105 shares. 44,692 were accumulated by Raymond James Associates. Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.08% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 62,054 shares. 125,405 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp. Uss Mngmt Limited has invested 1.35% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 3,861 are held by World Asset Management. 1,950 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated. Grace & White Inc Ny owns 46,590 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 117,716 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Artisan Partners Partnership stated it has 1.12M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.05 billion. The company's Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 46.46 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

More important recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for CalAmp, Infinera, Ambev SA, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Proto Labs, and Barrett Business Services â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Barclays Turns Bullish On AmBev’s Story (NYSE:ABEV) – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo Is The Best Alcohol Stock To Buy Now Using Key Value And Income Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambev Brewery: Excellent Business, Down 40% And Still Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2018.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) stake by 253,658 shares to 2.94 million valued at $232.05M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 215,058 shares and now owns 3.26M shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.