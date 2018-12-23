Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Ord (CSCO) by 34.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.77M, down from 117,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 20.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 26,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.45 million, down from 126,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 12 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 27 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Global Equities Research on Friday, August 28 with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, October 25. As per Tuesday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was initiated by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Monday, May 16. On Thursday, August 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Holderness Invs has 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 9,799 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv has invested 3.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cls Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 4,045 shares. Saba Mngmt LP invested in 24,324 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osborne Capital Ltd holds 4.78% or 327,138 shares. Busey Tru Co stated it has 323,760 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust has invested 5.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital City Fl holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,527 shares. Duff And Phelps Mgmt stated it has 70,080 shares. Virginia-based Godsey And Gibb Associates has invested 3.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paragon Management Limited has 25,884 shares. Windsor Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% stake. Huber Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70 million. Capossela Christopher C sold $1.12 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $4.06M were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.15M was made by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, May 19 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, January 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $43.0 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 18 by Drexel Hamilton. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 8 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 6 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, May 9, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, May 14 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 29 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Shares for $3.32 million were sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Thursday, November 29. $3.24M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Tan Irving. WEST STEVEN M also sold $1.20 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. 35,000 shares valued at $1.51M were sold by Goeckeler David on Friday, June 22. 33,950 shares valued at $1.52 million were sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. CHANDLER MARK D had sold 4,373 shares worth $196,324.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $322.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord (NYSE:BP) by 167,940 shares to 197,940 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 192,466 are held by Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 93,657 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Artisan Ltd Partnership reported 1.51M shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has 0.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 96,447 shares. 140,636 are held by Burney Communications. Dodge Cox owns 35.39 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 1% or 3.01 million shares. Paloma Management invested in 0.65% or 732,792 shares. 14,325 are owned by Guardian Cap Advisors L P. Telos Capital accumulated 173,200 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.59% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18.56M shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 52,726 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Boltwood Capital Management has 12,874 shares.