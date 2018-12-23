CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) had a decrease of 94.74% in short interest. CHMJF’s SI was 100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 94.74% from 1,900 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 0 days are for CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHMJF)’s short sellers to cover CHMJF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.359. About 113,073 shares traded or 164.92% up from the average. Chemistree Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stake by 20.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 26,584 shares as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Westchester Capital Management Inc holds 100,123 shares with $11.45 million value, down from 126,707 last quarter. Microsoft Corporation now has $754.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 47,518 shares. Huber Capital Mgmt Lc holds 398,073 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited invested in 1.94% or 625,975 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md has invested 4.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Family Office Ltd Llc stated it has 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Dallas owns 3,335 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,817 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 5.19M shares or 3.58% of all its holdings. Essex Inv Management Lc has invested 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Rubinstein Investment Or holds 3.03% or 86,466 shares. West Family Invests invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 218,995 were reported by Capwealth Lc. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 8,660 shares. Marvin Palmer Assocs reported 4.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $422,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million worth of stock. 40,000 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.45 million on Friday, August 31. 203,418 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $21.70M were sold by Nadella Satya. The insider Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Argus Research. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, October 25 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 20. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $113 target. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Tuesday, July 17. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $114 target in Thursday, October 25 report.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Better Buy Than FAANGs – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FANG Tumbles But Microsoft Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Chemistree Technology Inc., an investment company, operates in the cannabis sector in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.29 million. The firm was formerly known as Whattozee Networks Inc. and changed its name to Chemistree Technology Inc. in August 2017. It currently has negative earnings.