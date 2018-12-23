Summit Equities Inc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L Unit Ltd Partn (PAA) by 2.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Equities Inc sold 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,206 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $805.46 million, down from 33,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Equities Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L Unit Ltd Partn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62M shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 3.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 38,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.40B, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T)

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon considers combining its Permian crude pipeline with Exxon-Plains JV – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Things Plains All American Pipeline’s Management Team Wants You to Know About Whatâ€™s Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream energy stocks ready for gains, Jefferies analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hartstreet: The Permian Bottleneck Will Continue As Huge Well Results Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $279,063 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 143,234 shares or 0% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & reported 0.48% stake. Heronetta Management LP invested 3.73% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Inverness Counsel Ltd Company New York has 0.13% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 96,585 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0.75% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 249,650 shares. Texas-based Highland Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.15% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 23.26 million shares. Somerset Group Limited Liability Com has 0.24% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 394,240 are held by Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cohen Capital Mngmt reported 0.55% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Llc has 22,474 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 848,012 shares. Eagle Asset Inc reported 0.02% stake. Gam Ag invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). M&T Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 48,666 shares.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 157.69% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PAA’s profit will be $486.59 million for 7.84 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.81% EPS growth.

Summit Equities Inc, which manages about $2.45B and $601.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 108 shares to 2,381 shares, valued at $275.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Sml Cap Etf (SCHA) by 520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Tips Bd Etf (TIP).

Among 30 analysts covering Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Plains All American Pipeline LP had 122 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) rating on Friday, January 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $23.0 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, January 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 10 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Monday, May 22 to “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, January 31, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) rating on Thursday, February 8. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $24 target. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Sector Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Howard Weil. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 8 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of PAA in report on Thursday, July 13 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Llc owns 79,460 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 10.09M shares. Schulhoff And owns 102,137 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 120,230 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd holds 973,070 shares. 111,573 are held by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price. Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc owns 0.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 123,109 shares. Qv Investors Inc reported 2.86 million shares or 10.17% of all its holdings. First Citizens Comml Bank Tru holds 208,719 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap reported 0.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Elm Advsr Limited Company stated it has 5,803 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies Inc reported 11,247 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 0.65% or 49,923 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd owns 31,505 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.76% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1045.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 4,429 shares to 187,892 shares, valued at $41.83B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sect Spdr Fd (XLY) by 60,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,151 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Twitter, AT&T, Bank of America – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Examining The Mountain Of Debt – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Don’t More Pot Stocks List on the NYSE or Nasdaq? – Motley Fool – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Actually, Netflix Stock Is Not Still the Slam Dunk Buy It Was – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.