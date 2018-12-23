Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 4.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 28,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 620,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $153.10 million, up from 592,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $251.75. About 878,935 shares traded or 101.25% up from the average. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 9.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital (WDC) by 84.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 80,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,800 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $866,000, down from 94,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Western Digital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85M shares traded or 79.56% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity. Kleiman Angela L. had sold 83 shares worth $21,084 on Monday, November 12. Burkart John F. sold $213,596 worth of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) on Tuesday, October 30. 333 shares were sold by SCHALL MICHAEL J, worth $84,592 on Monday, November 12.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.85 million activity. 1,681 shares were sold by MASSENGILL MATTHEW E, worth $80,148 on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 64.09% or $2.32 from last year’s $3.62 per share. WDC’s profit will be $376.24 million for 6.90 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.78 actual earnings per share reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.24% negative EPS growth.