Westwood Global Investments Llc decreased America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) stake by 1.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Westwood Global Investments Llc sold 220,223 shares as America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX)’s stock declined 15.38%. The Westwood Global Investments Llc holds 19.35M shares with $310.81M value, down from 19.57 million last quarter. America Movil Sa De Cv now has $46.61B valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 2.59M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks

Citigroup Inc increased Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) stake by 2.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc acquired 41,878 shares as Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC)’s stock declined 34.12%. The Citigroup Inc holds 1.74M shares with $28.58M value, up from 1.70M last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 5.77 million shares traded or 385.29% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 31.77% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 287.50% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. AMX’s profit will be $989.68M for 11.78 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More news for AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “America Movil SA de CV (AMX) CEO Daniel Aboumrad on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “5 Mexican Stocks That Should Benefit From the Recent Trade Agreement – Investorplace.com” and published on August 30, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 4 analysts covering America Movil (NYSE:AMX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. America Movil had 4 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Bradesco. The stock of AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 7.

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream had 3 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ENLC in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 29 report.

Citigroup Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:NEE) stake by 5,900 shares to 150,600 valued at $25.24M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 47,009 shares and now owns 25,891 shares. Ishares Inc (Call) (EWW) was reduced too.