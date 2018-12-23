Wetherby Asset Management Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Last Week WPP plc (LON:WPP) Analysts

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 2.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 177 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 7,507 shares with $15.04M value, down from 7,684 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 26/04/2018 – Bezos Pads Fortune by $12 Billion in a Day as Amazon Sales Surge; 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color

Among 13 analysts covering WPP Group PLC (LON:WPP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. WPP Group PLC had 50 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 5 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Thursday, August 30 with “Sell”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Friday, October 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Liberum Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of WPP in report on Friday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of WPP plc (LON:WPP) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, November 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Deutsche Bank. See WPP plc (LON:WPP) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Upgrade

12/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1100.00 New Target: GBX 980.00 Maintain

12/12/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

12/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1375.00 Maintain

11/12/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

10/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1375.00 Maintain

07/12/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1160.00 New Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

06/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1620.00 New Target: GBX 1070.00 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1375.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.21% or GBX 1.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 865. About 6.78M shares traded or 13.88% up from the average. WPP plc (LON:WPP) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WPP News: 29/05/2018 – FORMER WPP CHAIRMAN MARTIN SORRELL TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF HOLDING COMPANY DERRISTON CAPITAL – SKY NEWS; 04/04/2018 – WPP shaken by Sorrell allegation; 21/05/2018 – FITCH REVISES WPP’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 25/04/2018 – WPP SCANGROUP KENYA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – WPP Chairman Quarta Gets Backing of Influential Advisor Ahead of Key Vote; 30/04/2018 – WPP Sees Slightly Stronger Second Half; 09/05/2018 – BP Selects WPP to Provide Global Marketing Communications; 17/04/2018 – Acerbic Alistair on WPP – part 3; 13/03/2018 – WPP CEO Sorrell Is Said to Face Huge Pay Cut Following Criticism; 19/04/2018 – Sky CEO Darroch: ‘l have no interest in running WPP’

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of 10.92 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. It has a 5.78 P/E ratio. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $3.28 million were sold by Jassy Andrew R on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $3.96 million was made by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 12. $8.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. Shares for $3.66 million were sold by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. 435 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $824,513 were sold by Reynolds Shelley. 2,030 shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T, worth $3.21M on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd has invested 1.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc has 4.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd Com holds 1.03% or 118 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 180 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Friess Associates Ltd invested 4.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crosslink Capital reported 3,713 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hellman Jordan Com Ma reported 12,000 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 20,859 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sol Cap holds 290 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 688 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 23. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2000 target in Friday, October 26 report. As per Wednesday, November 28, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,238 shares to 38,498 valued at $11.19 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 1,100 shares and now owns 8,282 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.