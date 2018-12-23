Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 5,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 65,281 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.49 million, up from 59,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 112.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.86M, up from 14,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04 million shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. 42,450 shares were sold by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $3.82 million. TILTON GLENN F also bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 27. CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million worth of stock. GONZALEZ RICHARD A also sold $1.50 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 11. $4.88 million worth of stock was sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL on Friday, August 17. RAPP EDWARD J bought 1,013 shares worth $99,909.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 88,109 shares to 780,086 shares, valued at $21.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Government Pptys Income Tr (NYSE:GOV) by 115,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, June 6 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, September 15. On Tuesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 22 by SunTrust. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, October 16. On Thursday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, May 25 report. As per Friday, March 23, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hilltop Holdg has 30,699 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 4,090 shares. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0.78% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 430,636 shares. Bp Public Limited Co holds 201,000 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 3.69M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 109,765 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated holds 12,732 shares. Fil Ltd owns 123,719 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 11,420 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 159,736 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust reported 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prtn Limited Com has 8,525 shares. 87,010 were accumulated by Alley Comm Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 34,690 shares. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). E&G Advsrs Lp has 0.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 25,601 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Iron Fincl Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tokio Marine Asset Management has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Loews Corp holds 0% or 6,980 shares. Peoples Corporation reported 61,570 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt stated it has 165,160 shares. Argent Tru Com has 1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 9,245 shares stake. Macquarie Group reported 14.53 million shares. 724,401 are owned by Haverford Tru Company. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 0.67% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.86 million shares. Chase Counsel Corporation accumulated 7,006 shares.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 21 report. On Wednesday, December 6 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4700 target in Friday, July 14 report. Cowen & Co maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Tuesday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 4. Nomura upgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Tuesday, December 12 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, January 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by SunTrust. MoffettNathanson upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 11 report.