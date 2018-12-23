Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 106.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc acquired 52,429 shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock declined 7.54%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 101,500 shares with $1.03M value, up from 49,071 last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $40.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29 million shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 18/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: News Clarification; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY OPER MARGIN 22% TO 24%; 06/03/2018 – Infosys Opens Indianapolis Technology and Innovation Hub; 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SIZE OF OVERALL DIGITAL DEALS IS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Outcome of the Board Meeting April 13, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Infosys learns from Vishal Sikka spat, leaves no room for conflict in contract for new CEO; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS – REVENUE PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE WAS STABLE DURING THE YEAR AS THE BENEFITS OF AUTOMATION AND NEWER SERVICES KICKED IN

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) had an increase of 28.8% in short interest. CLPR’s SI was 144,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 28.8% from 112,500 shares previously. With 83,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR)’s short sellers to cover CLPR’s short positions. The SI to Clipper Realty Inc’s float is 1.1%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 84,202 shares traded or 112.72% up from the average. Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) has risen 26.03% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CLPR News: 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Adj FFO/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 08/03/2018 Clipper Realty 4Q Rev $27.3M; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Shr 7c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clipper Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $552.51 million. It operates in Commercial and Residential divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Among 5 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Infosys had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Monday, July 16. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 14 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report.