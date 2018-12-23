White Pine Capital Llc increased Harmonic Inc (HLIT) stake by 62.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc acquired 89,520 shares as Harmonic Inc (HLIT)’s stock declined 1.80%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 232,095 shares with $1.28 million value, up from 142,575 last quarter. Harmonic Inc now has $399.68 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 2.68M shares traded or 435.67% up from the average. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 24.82% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 8-K 2018-04-30; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 11/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 parent results; 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 08/04/2018 – Harmonic Unveils Low-Latency UHD HDR OTT Workflow for Live Sports Applications; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT)

Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CRTO) had an increase of 9.71% in short interest. CRTO’s SI was 1.86M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 9.71% from 1.70M shares previously. With 688,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s short sellers to cover CRTO’s short positions. The SI to Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 3.09%. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 401,172 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 25.84% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.01, from 2.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 10 investors sold HLIT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 70.67 million shares or 0.23% more from 70.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Raymond James Advsrs owns 22,200 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Llc has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 6,153 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt reported 468,764 shares. Group Inc Inc One Trading Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 7,100 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) or 58,649 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated owns 702,242 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 17,697 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability. Moreover, Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 1,139 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 15.45M shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 37,900 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Com reported 15,455 shares.

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) stake by 24,342 shares to 33,373 valued at $1.31M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,156 shares and now owns 18,146 shares. Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) was reduced too.

Since December 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $155,526 activity. The insider SWENSON SUSAN sold 30,000 shares worth $155,526.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific services and products to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. It has a 14.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models.

