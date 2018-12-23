Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased Chase Corp. (CCF) stake by 2.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 2,964 shares as Chase Corp. (CCF)’s stock declined 17.85%. The Wilen Investment Management Corp holds 110,416 shares with $13.25 million value, down from 113,380 last quarter. Chase Corp. now has $878.91M valuation. The stock decreased 3.80% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 41,748 shares traded or 129.45% up from the average. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 14.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) had a decrease of 11.62% in short interest. CROX’s SI was 7.67 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 11.62% from 8.68 million shares previously. With 1.79 million avg volume, 4 days are for Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX)’s short sellers to cover CROX’s short positions. The SI to Crocs Inc’s float is 12.26%. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.44. About 2.43M shares traded or 94.59% up from the average. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 136.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 136.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS & IMPROVE PROFITABILITY, CO HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES IN MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. $416,620 worth of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was sold by Hart Daniel P. 74,400 shares were sold by SMACH THOMAS J, worth $1.50 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crocs had 2 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 12 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Pivotal Research.

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. It has a 101.41 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 25 investors sold Crocs, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.87 million shares or 3.38% less from 66.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 66,366 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 45,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 2.03M shares. 105,000 are held by Gmt Cap Corp. 725,966 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Lc. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 7,590 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And L P has invested 0.05% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.03% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 186,160 shares. 64,561 are owned by Eam Investors. Manufacturers Life Co The has 44,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 193,137 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 24,832 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.01% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $2.37 million activity. Feroldi Kenneth James also sold $131,136 worth of Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) on Friday, July 27. 750 shares were sold by CHASE PETER R, worth $92,688. 100 Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) shares with value of $13,076 were sold by GACK LEWIS P. 6,965 Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) shares with value of $859,829 were sold by CHASE ADAM.