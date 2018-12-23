Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 20.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 12,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,285 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.54 million, down from 60,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 14.24 million shares traded or 94.60% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 744.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 316,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,146 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.77M, up from 42,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35M shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. $63,842 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Dunn Micheal G.. CREEL MICHAEL A bought $644,283 worth of stock. On Friday, November 2 the insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $25,750. 2,500 shares were bought by Zamarin Chad J., worth $64,218 on Tuesday, November 6. $249,856 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was sold by Cooper Kathleen B on Thursday, November 29.

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Wednesday, July 13. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $25 target. The rating was downgraded by Howard Weil on Tuesday, September 29 to “Sector Perform”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, January 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 9, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse initiated the shares of WMB in report on Thursday, January 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 10. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 11. On Monday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $813.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc Class A by 6,598 shares to 7,702 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Northstar Inc Xxx Name by 52,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,637 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt owns 359,146 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.68% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 568,649 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt has 0.39% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Davenport And Limited holds 0% or 15,365 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Limited Liability has 2,188 shares. Wellington Shields Lc reported 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Assetmark invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.12% or 226,061 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Co holds 56,896 shares. 817,277 were accumulated by First Tru L P. Asset Management Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.53% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Weiss Multi accumulated 0.17% or 240,300 shares. Syntal Limited Liability Corp stated it has 28,212 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith And invested in 1,860 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 73,395 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream energy stocks ready for gains, Jefferies analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomberg: Williams weighs selling stake in Wyoming pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T J X Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3,020 shares to 437,416 shares, valued at $49.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 16,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $30.08 million activity. Watkin Jared sold $4.62 million worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $366,957 was sold by Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive. The insider CAPEK JOHN M sold $4.22M. 15,100 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares with value of $965,789 were sold by Blaser Brian J. $10.30M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were sold by WHITE MILES D. 259 shares valued at $16,369 were sold by Bracken Sharon J on Monday, July 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sageworth Trust has 1.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). De Burlo Grp has 0.07% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 7,300 shares. First Personal reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Independent Invsts has 1.36% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 10,400 are owned by Brighton Jones Ltd Company. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.21% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stearns Fincl Services Group invested in 0.37% or 22,532 shares. 747,763 are owned by Sei Invs. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.25% or 1.38M shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,453 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) owns 44,000 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Skba Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wheatland Advsr reported 0.38% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 20.76 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA to reboot 510(k) process for devices – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Expect Diagnostics And Medical Devices Business To Drive Abbott’s Near-Term Earnings Growth – Forbes” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 120 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, September 24 with “Outperform”. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 28 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, April 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 19 report. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, January 4. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 17 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, December 7, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Tuesday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.