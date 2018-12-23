Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 25.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 80,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 392,381 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.20 million, up from 312,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 3.05M shares traded or 116.20% up from the average. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 16.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 23.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 2.85M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.95M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $406.49 million, up from 12.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35M shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Sunday, October 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 12 report. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by Howard Weil on Tuesday, September 29. The company was maintained on Friday, November 17 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Monday, September 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $36.0 target. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, March 27. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 9 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, August 10. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, January 12 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Tiedemann Advsrs Lc has invested 0.95% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 51,400 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Advsr Asset Management Inc accumulated 711,476 shares. Bp Public Limited Co holds 93,000 shares. Vantage Invest Advisors Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation New York owns 107,913 shares. Asset Management One Ltd invested in 0.11% or 1.96M shares. American Int Inc owns 438,063 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 15,122 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability owns 17.87M shares. Frontier Mngmt has 0.29% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Automobile Association holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.02M shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 108,069 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. Cooper Kathleen B sold $249,856 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $25,750 was made by Wilson Terrance Lane on Friday, November 2. 25,000 shares were bought by CREEL MICHAEL A, worth $644,283. $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Zamarin Chad J. on Tuesday, November 6. CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $259,422.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold ASB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 125.13 million shares or 3.40% less from 129.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 42,699 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Amer Gru reported 349,778 shares. Associated Banc has 4.22% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 2.93M shares. 333,700 are owned by Mackenzie. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 87,000 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Sterling Mngmt Ltd holds 38,693 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 63,689 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 4.07M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 275,819 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 91,692 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Lc reported 3,683 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated stated it has 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $884.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 20,110 shares to 303,603 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,329 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

