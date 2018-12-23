Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 31.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 60,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,367 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.50 million, down from 189,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 2.62 million shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has declined 0.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup

Visionary Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 10.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Visionary Asset Management Inc bought 6,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,041 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.42 million, up from 61,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 8.21 million shares traded or 123.43% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has risen 7.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 20/04/2018 – ADM SAID TO BE UNABLE TO CIRCUMVENT ANTITRUST ISSUES; 23/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NOMINATED MICHAEL S. BURKE TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MAY 3; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS $30M HIT IN 2Q DUE TO CHINESE SORGHUM SPAT; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Creates Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, Origination Segments; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Girls, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ADM shares while 207 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 411.37 million shares or 1.30% less from 416.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 15,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com holds 1,906 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Voya Inv Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Burney Com reported 0.2% stake. Loudon Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.44% or 35,606 shares. Stephens Ar holds 23,328 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.05% or 47,708 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc invested in 0.01% or 395 shares. Schwab Charles Management Inc owns 2.92M shares. Bp Public Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Elm Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1,151 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Management LP reported 0.02% stake. Hbk Invests LP has 27,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $5.24 million activity. Taets Joseph D. sold 2,153 shares worth $109,803. The insider Stott John P sold 1,294 shares worth $60,857. 2,100 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $99,429.

Among 18 analysts covering Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Archer Daniels Midland Company had 61 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4100 target in Wednesday, August 2 report. As per Wednesday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ADM in report on Wednesday, February 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by Argus Research. Buckingham Research maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Wednesday, November 4 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America downgraded the shares of ADM in report on Monday, March 7 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, January 22 with “Hold”.

Visionary Asset Management Inc, which manages about $656.56M and $311.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 30,609 shares to 2,239 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 29,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,608 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 944,636 shares to 7.88M shares, valued at $109.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.26 million activity. The insider King David Randolph sold $1.68 million. $302,550 worth of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was sold by Greener Anthony on Monday, July 2.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 17.26% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WSM’s profit will be $157.89M for 5.96 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.37% EPS growth.

