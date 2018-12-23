Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 33.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.11 million shares traded or 38.63% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 8.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500.

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 122.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 274 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 497 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $590,000, up from 223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $8.85 during the last trading session, reaching $974.65. About 97,549 shares traded or 95.76% up from the average. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $345.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 35,000 shares to 35,800 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Among 22 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CF Industries Holdings had 112 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 10. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 16. Susquehanna maintained the shares of CF in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 8 by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 21 report. As per Friday, July 14, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. On Thursday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 10. On Wednesday, July 18 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold CF shares while 161 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 206.85 million shares or 6.53% less from 221.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cleararc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Alps holds 961,154 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 439,682 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 6,475 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,075 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co accumulated 13,190 shares. Quantbot Tech LP has 601 shares. Art Advsrs Lc owns 35,152 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Miller Howard Invs Inc Ny has 0.11% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Keybank Association Oh reported 23,375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 5,814 shares. Rampart Inv Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 12,063 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 1,146 shares.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3,100.00% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. CF’s profit will be $138.47 million for 17.10 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 361.54% EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $1.84 million activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $601,398 was made by Whitt Richard R III on Wednesday, September 5. $274,125 worth of stock was bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Thursday, November 15. The insider MARKEL ANTHONY F sold $162,410. $9,893 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Crouch Nora N on Monday, November 5. On Monday, July 2 the insider KIRSHNER ALAN I sold $108,592.

Among 5 analysts covering Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Markel Corporation had 13 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, August 28. Boenning & Scattergood maintained Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) rating on Wednesday, July 26. Boenning & Scattergood has “Buy” rating and $105000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by William Blair on Monday, March 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 7 by SunTrust. RBC Capital Markets maintained Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Monday, October 2 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) rating on Wednesday, February 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $1200.0 target. As per Thursday, April 14, the company rating was upgraded by William Blair. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MKL in report on Monday, July 10 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 27 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MKL shares while 135 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 10.17 million shares or 4.96% less from 10.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,621 are owned by Neville Rodie & Shaw. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has invested 3.5% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Valley National Advisers Inc reported 22 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Barclays Public Limited holds 5,155 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 2,393 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1,062 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 2,007 shares. Cap Guardian Trust reported 91 shares. 34 were accumulated by Seabridge Advisors. Pacifica Cap Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 0.36% or 583 shares. Signature Financial Management, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,453 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs has 501 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP reported 56,432 shares.