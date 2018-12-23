Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR) by 64.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 82,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,842 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.20 million, down from 128,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Limoneira Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 253,675 shares traded or 158.53% up from the average. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 3.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 87.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 76,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,664 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42M, down from 86,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 342,817 were accumulated by Nomura. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 4.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 153,474 shares. 15,376 are held by First Personal Fincl Svcs. 29,999 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood White. Brinker Inc reported 0.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rbo Co Limited Liability Company holds 57,459 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 93,881 shares. Campbell And Company Adviser Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 4.43 million shares. Peak Asset Limited Com reported 58,516 shares. South State Corporation holds 2.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 115,621 shares. West Chester Cap Advsr holds 4.46% or 15,824 shares in its portfolio. Burney invested 3.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eii Management Inc reported 723 shares. 306,476 were accumulated by Tdam Usa Incorporated.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc, which manages about $136.59 million and $231.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,467 shares to 283,297 shares, valued at $13.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 17,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Bank of America. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Friday, September 11. S&P Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $150 target in Friday, September 11 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, September 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Monday, July 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 24. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Friday, November 3 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, December 7. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Hold”.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVW, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2018: DCAR, SPI, CSIQ, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple – More Downside Into 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: UPLD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, CIEN, QTRH – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Nearing Important Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Analysts await Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report earnings on January, 14. They expect $-0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Limoneira Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.00% negative EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $692.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 26,848 shares to 282,639 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 39,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $89,297 activity.

Among 6 analysts covering Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Limoneira had 10 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Monday, October 19. As per Wednesday, January 11, the company rating was maintained by Lake Street. On Thursday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained the shares of LMNR in report on Wednesday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 12 by Lake Street. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by TH Capital on Thursday, September 10. Buckingham Research maintained Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) on Tuesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating.