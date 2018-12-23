Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 23.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 27,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 144,144 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.20M, up from 116,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 4.09 million shares traded or 75.54% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 5.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 37,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 688,223 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.45M, up from 650,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 6.73 million shares traded or 135.19% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has declined 18.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold ZTS shares while 293 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 408.35 million shares or 1.85% less from 416.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rbo & Ltd Liability Co reported 2.21% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 19,930 shares. 278,495 were accumulated by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 27,583 shares. First Manhattan owns 10,049 shares. Gam Ag owns 10,197 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.57% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 4.72 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 510,083 shares. 38,704 were accumulated by Scotia. Citigroup owns 332,570 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 46,565 shares. Old National Bancshares In invested in 0.11% or 25,305 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 40,137 shares. Glenmede Na holds 63,355 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 23 analysts covering Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Zoetis Inc had 87 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Friday, August 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $95 target. Stifel Nicolaus initiated Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Wednesday, June 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 5. Piper Jaffray maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Friday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Craig Hallum maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Wednesday, August 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $65.0 target. The rating was upgraded by William Blair on Thursday, August 6 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 16.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $34.37 million activity. Shares for $300,437 were sold by Reed Willie M on Friday, November 30. 2,500 shares were sold by Chen Heidi C., worth $233,775. Alaix Juan Ramon had sold 135,000 shares worth $12.36M. Lagano Roxanne sold $184,060 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. PECK KRISTIN C sold $1.09 million worth of stock or 11,500 shares. Knupp Catherine A. sold $4.25 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Wednesday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.62 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 121 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 169.38 million shares or 5.94% less from 180.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Mercantile Tru has 0.08% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 17,184 were reported by Gam Hldgs Ag. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co holds 736,492 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 626,397 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 336,360 were reported by Van Eck Associate Corporation. Granahan Inv Inc Ma holds 0.16% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 78,358 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 155,566 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 902,300 shares. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 2.5% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. 3.12 million were reported by Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gateway Advisers Lc accumulated 227,623 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 65,064 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 450,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.03% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $28.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 104,604 shares to 345,540 shares, valued at $67.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 739,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,727 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

Among 18 analysts covering Teradyne (NYSE:TER), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Teradyne had 60 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, January 26 with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) on Wednesday, January 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Needham. On Tuesday, December 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse upgraded Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) on Tuesday, August 25 to “Neutral” rating. Evercore upgraded the shares of TER in report on Thursday, December 17 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 29 by DA Davidson. As per Thursday, October 18, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, October 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Pacific Crest to “Sector Weight”.