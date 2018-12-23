Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 10.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 11,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,394 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.21 million, up from 106,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.20% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 6.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 9,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,495 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.02M, up from 143,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 2.76 million shares traded or 148.37% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 10.11% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $549.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5,821 shares to 160,535 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 39,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,469 shares, and cut its stake in Forest City Enterprises Inc Co.

Among 15 analysts covering Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Hudson Pacific Properties had 38 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 5 by Mizuho. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) on Thursday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, January 11 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 23. As per Tuesday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 12 by Sandler O’Neill. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, May 7 with “Outperform”. The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by Barclays Capital.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $50,920 activity. The insider Barton Christopher James sold 20,166 shares worth $665,925. 2,000 shares were bought by Linehan Mark David, worth $61,620 on Tuesday, December 4. ANTENUCCI TED R bought $249,812 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 21 investors sold HPP shares while 74 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 153.73 million shares or 0.40% less from 154.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc reported 661,790 shares. 6,900 were accumulated by Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Phocas has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 36,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2.46 million shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp owns 83,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability has 15,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Limited reported 0.02% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 662,789 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 51,180 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 163,220 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 2,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions holds 0.01% or 14,457 shares.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix leases all of Hudson Pacific Properties’ EPIC office tower in Hollywood – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific sells San Mateo office campus for $210M – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 25, 2018.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $129.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forum Energy Technolog Com (NYSE:FET) by 129,000 shares to 264,383 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 12,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,554 shares, and cut its stake in Precision Drilling Cp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stadion Money Management Limited Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Bancorporation holds 0.46% or 51,565 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 25,563 shares. 10,135 are owned by Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.12% stake. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lazard Asset Management Lc has invested 0.45% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.1% or 22,169 shares in its portfolio. 42,559 are held by Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs. Cohen Lawrence B holds 36,379 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 0.36% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 20,407 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eulav Asset Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 57,000 shares. 1,406 are owned by Perkins Coie Trust. California-based Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) – Keeping It Close At Peloton Technologies With ‘Advanced Cruise Control’ – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes, a GE Company vs. Schlumberger Limited – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Eagle, Eli Lilly, GameStop, Intuit, Novavax, Nvidia, Salesforce, Schlumberger and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Schlumberger subsidiary closing offices in South Texas, cutting 188 jobs – Houston Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Weak demand, falling prices signal new troubles for oilfield services – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. 8,000 shares were bought by MARKS MICHAEL E, worth $482,480 on Thursday, September 6.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, October 19. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $95 target. As per Monday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, June 21 with “Buy”. Guggenheim downgraded the shares of SLB in report on Tuesday, June 27 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Atlantic Securities. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 30. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 4. The company was maintained on Friday, September 1 by RBC Capital Markets.