Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 72.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 50,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,081 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.15 million, down from 69,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 98.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 3,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 60 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8,000, down from 3,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $91.85. About 2.94 million shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 245.45% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. SPLK’s profit will be $23.65 million for 143.52 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold SPLK shares while 141 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 125.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Captrust Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 124 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg Inc holds 0.12% or 230,234 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 7,254 shares. 3,737 are owned by Chem Bank. Emerald Advisers Pa holds 0.08% or 18,905 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Exane Derivatives stated it has 22,683 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc has 23,009 shares. Jabre Cap Prns Sa reported 0.32% stake. Cookson Peirce Comm has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Ftb Advisors holds 297 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,730 shares. 50 were reported by Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Co. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.15% or 3.51M shares in its portfolio.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $329.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 2,452 shares to 3,812 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $19.32 million activity. Carges Mark T sold $261,103 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Monday, September 17. $912,100 worth of stock was sold by SULLIVAN GODFREY on Monday, December 10. Another trade for 3,498 shares valued at $379,620 was sold by St. Ledger Susan. $1.94 million worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares were sold by CONTE DAVID F. Shares for $1.34 million were sold by STEIN LEONARD R on Tuesday, September 11. The insider Morgan Scott sold 3,480 shares worth $372,151.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 11/29: (AMBA) (WDAY) (SPLK) Higher; (ASYS) (VSLR) (GME) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Splunk’s Ever Increasing TAM Is A Beauty To Behold – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Splunk Inc. (SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt Presents at 2018 Wells Fargo Tech Summit (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jabil (JBL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for November 29, 2018 : HPQ, WDAY, VMW, PANW, SPLK, PVH, AVAV, YEXT, GME, AMBA, AMSWA, CULP – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 48 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Splunk Inc had 216 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 17 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. On Friday, March 2 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 18 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, September 25 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SPLK in report on Monday, March 5 with “Neutral” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Wednesday, September 23. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $75 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7500 target in Sunday, July 30 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, August 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $110 target. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jensen Mngmt reported 58,419 shares. Patriot Wealth Inc invested 1.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.92% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,470 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 126,470 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.46% or 246,628 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Perkins Coie Tru Com has 800 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 230 are held by Earnest Ptnrs Lc. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,857 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Associate Limited has invested 1.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ckw Financial Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fjarde Ap has 0.52% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QQQ, ADBE, AVGO, PYPL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Adobe’s Q4 Report: The Street Reacts (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cloud stocks gain on Salesforce earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. Another trade for 10,500 shares valued at $2.73 million was made by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20. Rencher Bradley sold 12,000 shares worth $2.94M. Ricks David A also bought $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 17, the company rating was upgraded by Wunderlich. As per Wednesday, September 2, the company rating was upgraded by Vetr. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 16 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by JMP Securities to “Hold” on Monday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, August 6 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by DZ Bank given on Tuesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, January 2. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, May 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, November 3 by Wunderlich. On Tuesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.