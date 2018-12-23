Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Ppg (PPG) by 18.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,349 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.68 million, down from 18,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Ppg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 2.35M shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 24/04/2018 – PPG P – TERMINATION OF MKT MAKING PACT; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: LOOKING MORE TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE OF PAINTS, COATINGS BUSINESSES THAN TO INCREASE SIZE; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 79.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 18,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,887 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $415,000, down from 23,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.66. About 1.05 million shares traded or 133.63% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 15.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $138.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 9,579 shares to 90,302 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Among 16 analysts covering Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Wintrust Financial had 54 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of WTFC in report on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 3 by Zacks. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 11 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, October 19 by Raymond James. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $74.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 24 by Hovde Group. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 17. SunTrust maintained the shares of WTFC in report on Monday, January 8 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $1.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.17 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $87.96M for 10.36 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wintrust Announces Veterans First Mortgage Acquisition Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2017, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2018 – Benzinga” published on October 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Wintrust Financial Corp Pulls Off Another Solid Quarter – Investorplace.com” on April 18, 2018. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wintrust Announces Plans to Acquire Certain Assets and Assume Certain Liabilities of American Enterprise Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Common Stock Warrants – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.19 million activity. CRANE TIMOTHY sold $86,776 worth of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) on Friday, July 20. WEHMER EDWARD J had sold 12,301 shares worth $1.12M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold WTFC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.18 million shares or 1.50% less from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Lc reported 152,725 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Lc has 568,165 shares. 1492 Cap Management Lc holds 0.16% or 2,816 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset has invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Hennessy Advsrs owns 50,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 38,459 are owned by Gsa Limited Liability Partnership. 11,049 are owned by Aperio. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs reported 2,726 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 93,482 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 72,840 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 253,005 shares. 35,465 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 4,053 shares. Css Lc Il has 0.04% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 12,184 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 1.41M shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold PPG shares while 258 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 182.20 million shares or 0.66% more from 181.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.06% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2.29 million shares. 211,665 are held by Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability. Cap Invsts reported 2.55M shares. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 3.67 million shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 25,791 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 529,934 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Limited Co has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 365,380 shares. Peoples reported 1,905 shares. First Allied Advisory Services, Missouri-based fund reported 5,860 shares. Stone Run Cap Lc invested in 0.35% or 9,190 shares. Westpac owns 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 147,910 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6,000 shares stake. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has 0.04% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 8,625 shares. Foster Motley has 7,929 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus reported 22,589 shares.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG to Invest $1.7 Million in Kunshan, China, Coatings Manufacturing Facility – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Completes Acquisition of Automotive Refinish Products Manufacturer SEM Products, Inc. – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Announces Global Price Increase on Industrial Coatings Products – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: LVMH, Louis Vuitton, L Catterton, 21 Club, Conmed, PPG – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 7.56% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PPG’s profit will be $263.88 million for 21.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. PPG Industries had 96 analyst reports since September 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 20 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 2. As per Monday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PPG in report on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) on Friday, January 19 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Sunday, September 6. SunTrust maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) on Friday, October 20 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Tuesday, March 20. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) earned “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, January 17.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander S A (NYSE:SAN) by 141,865 shares to 508,670 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (ACWX) by 49,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM).