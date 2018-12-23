Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana (HFBL) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.75, from 0.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 4 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 2 sold and decreased their positions in Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana. The active investment managers in our database now have: 347,632 shares, down from 352,590 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

The stock increased 8.47% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 61 shares traded. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) has risen 12.50% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HFBL News: 11/04/2018 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp (LA) Declares Dividend of 12c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Home Federal Bancorp Inc of Louis, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFBL); 26/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp (LA) 3Q EPS 54c; 26/04/2018 – HOME FEDERAL BANCORP INC OF LOUISIANA QTRLY SHR $0.54; 26/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Reports Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018

More notable recent Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 19, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Home Federal Bank Announces Additional Employee Bonuses – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2018. More interesting news about Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Home Federal Bank Breaks Ground on New North Shreveport Branch – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2015.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana for 38,329 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 121,500 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 87,956 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 0.17% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,448 shares.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding firm for Home Federal Bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $56.90 million. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. It has a 16.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans.