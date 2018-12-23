Wms Partners Llc decreased Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) stake by 18.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wms Partners Llc sold 20,000 shares as Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI)’s stock declined 5.98%. The Wms Partners Llc holds 87,540 shares with $2.61M value, down from 107,540 last quarter. Weingarten Rlty Invs now has $3.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 2.70 million shares traded or 171.65% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 9.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WRI’s profit will be $75.26 million for 10.69 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.05 million activity. RICHTER STEPHEN C also sold $3.16 million worth of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) on Thursday, August 16. ALEXANDER ANDREW M also sold $3.89 million worth of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold WRI shares while 78 reduced holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weingarten Realty had 3 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 10 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, August 9 report.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.06. About 828,080 shares traded or 25.98% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 18.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.81% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings.