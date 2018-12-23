Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 316.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 76,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $959,000, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 603,563 shares traded or 254.36% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 9.22% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500.

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 15.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 9,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 55,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.45 million, down from 65,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 796,811 shares traded or 70.09% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.10% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold TBBK shares while 38 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 44.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 44.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 9,500 shares. Piermont Capital Management reported 148,409 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Schwab Charles Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 116,450 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 38,726 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 260,169 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 184,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Citigroup invested in 0% or 18,614 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.47% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Zeke holds 0.01% or 14,939 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management owns 273,593 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Morgan Stanley invested in 97,321 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $204.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes & Noble by 168,000 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 104,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 741,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Among 4 analysts covering Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Bancorp had 13 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 9 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, November 30. Piper Jaffray maintained The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) on Thursday, October 26 with “Hold” rating. Sandler O’Neill maintained the shares of TBBK in report on Friday, January 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Piper Jaffray. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, January 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform” on Wednesday, February 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, February 13. The stock of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 31 by Raymond James. TheStreet downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 27 report.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $230,850 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by McFadden Joseph Hugh, worth $9,900.

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 9.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.75 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $58.09M for 28.88 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold UBNT shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 17.06 million shares or 9.51% less from 18.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie accumulated 89,504 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 14,676 shares. Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.03% stake. 73,957 are held by Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0.01% or 1,185 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.06% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 128,135 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 21,231 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,302 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Among 9 analysts covering Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Ubiquiti Networks Inc had 31 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Buy”. Zacks downgraded the shares of UBNT in report on Thursday, August 13 to “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) on Monday, September 21 to “Underperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 21 by JMP Securities. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 27 report. The stock of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wunderlich on Friday, August 7. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Monday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.